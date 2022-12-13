Punjab Police Officer Suspended Over Viral Video With Female Dancer

A Punjab police officer has been suspended after a video of him dancing with a woman at a private party in Sargodha surfaced online.

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Sargodha, Tariq Aziz, took notice of the inappropriate conduct and suspended the security branch’s policeman, Imran Sethi.

ALSO READ Roof Plaster Falls on Primary Students in Larkana

Moreover, the DPO has assigned the investigation duty to the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saddar and directed him to file a report against the police officer within three days.

The DPO asserted that the police’s duty is to discourage such acts and added that no policeman is allowed to engage in such activities. In addition, he promised strict departmental action against the culprit after the submission of the investigation report.

ALSO READ Masjid Al-Haram’s Oldest Worshipper Dies at the Age of 134

Separately, the National Corruption Perception Survey (NCPS) 2022 conducted by Transparency International (TI) Pakistan revealed that the police remains the most corrupt sector at the national level.

It further noted that tendering and contracting sector was perceived as the second most corrupt, followed by the judiciary in the third spot. Meanwhile, education has risen to fourth place on the list of Pakistan’s most corrupt sectors.

Note: The picture is for illustration purposes only.

Via 24News