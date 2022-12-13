Roof Plaster Falls on Primary Students in Larkana

The cement plaster of a ceiling began to tear off and fall on pupils in a classroom in the rain-damaged structure of a primary school in Larkana’s Soomra area on Monday.

Although fortunately, no one was harmed, it caused great concern among students and their families.

Students and faculty protested the event, demanding the government take quick action to rebuild the decaying building.

They reported that the school head had contacted the district education officer in charge and the education construction department about the building’s deteriorating condition, following which several officials visited, inspected the situation, took samples, and then nothing happened.

The ceiling plaster eventually started crumbling in the classroom as the pupils were busy studying because the education works department postponed work on critical repairs.

They urged the education minister, secretary of education, Larkana commissioner, director of schools, and other relevant officials to remedy the situation and promptly mandate building repairs to avoid a worse calamity.

In a similar incident earlier this year, five students from a public primary school in Thatta were hurt when the classroom ceiling plaster fell on them.

Conversely, the teachers and parents have stated that the students of the aforementioned school are living unsafe lives due to the institution’s deplorable surroundings.