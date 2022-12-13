Ben Stokes Terms Series Win in Pakistan Massive Achievement

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 13, 2022 | 2:50 pm

England’s Test captain, Ben Stokes, has stated that defeating Pakistan in home conditions is a massive achievement for the visiting side.

The left-handed all-rounder went on to say that touring the sub-continent country after 17 years and then winning the Test series after 22 years was a special moment for the England team.

The Ben Stokes-led side claimed the three-match Test series after victories in Rawalpindi and Multan, while the last game of the tour will be played in Karachi from December 17 to 21.

England’s white-ball team visited Pakistan earlier this year for a seven-match T20I series, which the Moeen Ali-led side won 4-3. The matches were held in Karachi and Lahore.

While answering a question regarding the historic victory in the Test series in Pakistan, the all-rounder said, “Not for one minute are we going to think it’s just another Test series win.”

Ben Stokes further said that it is a special moment for him to be the captain of the England red-ball team but that the team needs to keep their feet on the ground. “One thing we do is we stay in the moment,” he said.

