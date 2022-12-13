Snakes Can Now Travel For Free on Air India Express

In another incident of an animal slipping into a plane, a snake was discovered on a flight of India’s low-cost airline, Air India Express, after it landed at Dubai airport in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Interestingly, the reptile, traveling inside the plane’s cargo space, was spotted only after the aircraft arrived in Dubai, as opposed to other occasions where the flight crew either spot an animal during the journey or before takeoff.

The incident occurred on an Air India Express plane, Boeing 737, traveling on the Calicut-Kerala-Dubai route on Saturday. According to India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), all passengers left the plane safely.

A similar incident occurred on a United Airlines flight in October when a snake caused people in the plane’s business class to scream as it slithered across the cabin.

Likewise, passengers on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, Sabah, noticed the snake’s silhouette slithering through an overhead compartment several minutes after takeoff. The pilot decided to reroute the flight as soon as he became aware of the situation.