PPP Leader’s Sons Challenge Authorities to Arrest Father in Rs. 3 Billion Corruption Case

The political elite is known for demonstrating a complete disregard for the laws through their words and actions. Videos of the sons of a PPP leader allegedly involved in the Sukkur-Hyderabad (M-6) Motorway corruption case have gone viral on social media platforms.

In the videos, Razzaq Solangi and Rafiq Solangi, sons of PPP leader Rehmatullah Solangi who is also a councillor, can be seen flaunting cash and luxury cars in their lavish house, and can be heard saying that “money is power.”

Rehmatullah Solangi is wanted in Rs. 3 billion M-6 motorway corruption case. However, authorities have, so far, failed to nab him. Another political personality, Khalid Channa, who is PPP Naushahro Feroze’s Vice President, is also evading arrest.

A report by the fact-finding committee probing the embezzlement of billions of rupees in the M-6 Motorway project of the National Highway Authority (NHA) made headlines last month.

The committee determined that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Matiari, Adnan Rashid, DC Naushahro Feroze, Tashfeen Alam, and Assistant Commissioner (AC) New Saeedabad, Mansoor Abbasi, were involved in embezzling over Rs. 2 billion.

Tashfeen Alam fled to Azerbaijan on 19 November while Sindh’s Services General Administration and Coordination Department (SGACD) suspended him on 22 November, four days after he left the country.

The Sindh government is considering asking the federal government to issue a red notice for the arrest and extradition of absconder DC Naushahro Feroze, Tashfeen Alam.