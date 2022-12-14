Punjab Assembly and Speaker House’s Renovation to Cost Rs. 29 Crore

Rs. 290 million in funding have been granted for the renovation of the Punjab Assembly and Speaker’s House.

According to official reports, Rs. 69 million has been made available for the furniture and decor of the new Punjab Assembly building as well.

Furthermore, Rs. 100 million has been set aside for rehabilitation and building work at People House.

In addition, Rs. 128 million has been released for the Speaker’s House and the MPA’s hostel.

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the Punjab Finance Department disbursed the funds immediately.

In related news, the province Finance Department declined to release cash to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) for the building of the Karim Block Underpass owing to financial restrictions, instructing LDA to complete the project with its own resources earlier this week.

The provincial finance department first allocated Rs. 10 billion for the project, but then withdrew it, making it conditional on the annual budget.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government also stopped funding the state School Education Department (SED) earlier this month, complicating matters for educators and the families of deceased teachers.