Imad Wasim Gets Back Karachi Kings’ Captaincy After Babar’s Departure

Karachi Kings have reappointed Imad Wasim as their captain for PSL 8 as Babar Azam has left for Peshawar Zalmi.

Karachi Kings have decided to bring back Imad Wasim in the role of captaincy after their star batter and captain Babar Azam left the franchise. Babar Azam had been appointed as the skipper last year, replacing Imad Wasim, however, the all-rounder is now set to lead his side again in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Karachi Kings announced Imad Wasim as their new captain on their social media handles wishing him to win another trophy for Karachi Kings. Previously, Imad Wasim had led them to their only title victory in PSL 5.

📢 We are excited to announce @simadwasim as our new captain. He will lead the #KingsSquad in #HBLPSL8 𝘊𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴! May you lead us to another title. 🙌#YehHaiKarachi pic.twitter.com/GAQAypsO76 — Karachi Kings (@KarachiKingsARY) December 14, 2022

With the draft of PSL 8 scheduled to take place tomorrow, Karachi Kings have also named Mohammad Amir as their brand ambassador and Shoaib Malik as their mentor for PSL 8.

It is worth mentioning that Babar Azam will be leading his new franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, in the coming edition of the league.