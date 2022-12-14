Minister Urges Timely Execution of Foreign-Funded Projects

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Wednesday directed the line departments to strictly follow the timelines for expeditious implementation of the foreign-funded projects.

The minister chaired the meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs in Islamabad on Wednesday.

ALSO READ Customs Values on Import of Branded Honey Revised

In this follow-up meeting, the NCC-FFP reviewed the compliance status of the forum’s decisions made in light of previous meetings held in the transport & communication sector. The committee discussed 12 ongoing projects in Road & Transport Sector worth $5.6 billion funded by ADB, WB, China, Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), Japan & South Korea.

The minister lauded the efforts of line ministries and departments for the smooth implementation of foreign-funded projects in this sector. These projects having significant in improving regional connectivity and facilitating trade with Afghanistan & Central Asia.

The minister emphasized that development projects must be executed in a timely and efficient manner so that people can benefit from these projects without any delay.

ALSO READ Govt Set to Hire 20,000 Interns Till June

The meeting was attended by the State Minister for Finance, Secretary Economic Affairs Division, and Additional Chief Secretaries of provincial governments. The representatives of the PM’s Office, Provincial P&D, line departments, and Boards of Revenue were also present.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority (NHA), and Finance Division also attended the NCC-FFP session.