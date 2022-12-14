Govt Set to Hire 20,000 Interns Till June

The federal government is set to hire 20,000 interns during the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) under National Development Internship Program (NDIP).

The prime minister has approved the National Development internship Programme (NDIP) prepared by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives to engage young professionals in development projects, according to official documents seen by ProPakistani.

The main objective of the NDIP is to enhance the capacity of young Pakistanis in the areas relevant to their education. The program will enhance the practical skills and opportunity to generate fresh ideas in the development sector of Pakistan.

Under the program, around 20,000 interns will be hired in new/ongoing development projects during the current financial year, said the documents. The stipend of the internship program shall be paid from the funds reserved under the head of contingency of projects.

The following are the specific objectives and criteria of the program:

Program Objectives

To enhance the capacity of young professional Pakistanis in areas relevant to their education.

To provide an opportunity to earn money while learning technical skills, and personal and professional growth.

To foster creativity, collaboration, and adaptability.

To train young professionals in essential skills needed for problem-solving, research, communication, and management which will help transform ideas into action.

Program Criteria

16 years HEC recognized degree or 3 years diploma of associate engineer, paramedic/technician courses, or any other recognized three-year diploma after intermediate in a technical field from a recognized body/institution in the field relevant to the project.

The age limit would be up to 30 years and there will be no age relaxation on any ground.

Project Selection Criteria

The following projects will be eligible for the award of internship: