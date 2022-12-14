Minister Visits FBR to Review Tax Collection Measures

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 14, 2022 | 9:34 pm

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha Wednesday visited the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and held a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Pasha and FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad.

The meeting held at the FBR Headquarters reviewed the performance of the tax machinery including progress on the achievement of the target set for the second quarter (October-December) of the current fiscal year (FY23).

The minister was given a briefing on FBR’s revenue collection measures, strategy to meet revenue targets, reforms in the tax administration, new initiatives, and broadening of the tax base.

>