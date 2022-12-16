A Look at Karachi Kings Squad for PSL 8

The much-anticipated draft for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eighth took place yesterday in Karachi, with all six franchises selecting big names from around the world.

After Babar Azam left the franchise, Karachi Kings trusted Imad Wasim to lead the team once again. The team management picked Australian wicketkeeper, Matthew Wade, and South African spinner, Imran Tahir, in the first couple of picks at the PSL 8 draft.

Karachi Kings have picked three platinum players including Wade, Tahir, and Haider Ali. They also selected three in diamond, three in gold, five in silver, and two each in emerging and supplementary categories.

Talented cricketers, Irfan Khan and Qasim Akram have been chosen as emerging players, while Tabraiz Shamsi and Mohammad Umar have been selected as supplementary players.