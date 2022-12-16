Here’s Peshawar Zalmi’s Complete Roster After PSL 8 Draft

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 16, 2022 | 11:53 am

The much-anticipated draft for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) took place in Karachi yesterday, with all six franchises selecting big names from around the world.

Peshawar Zalmi also signed superstars as they look to win the title yet again under the newly appointed captain, Babar Azam. The franchise won its maiden title back in 2017.

ALSO READ

PZ picked three players in platinum, three in diamond, and three in gold. The management went for five players in the silver category followed by two in emerging. The biggest surprise came in the end when Babar Azam’s team picked New Zealand superstar James Neeshan in the supplementary category.

ALSO READ

Here’s the complete squad for PSL 2023:

Babar Azam (Platinum) Rovman Powell (Platinum) Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Platinum) Babar Azam (Platinum) Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Diamond)
Wahab Riaz (Diamond) Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond) Danish Aziz (Gold) Arshad Iqbal (Gold) Mohammad Haris (Gold)
Saim Ayub (Silver) Usman Qadir (Silver) Kohler Cadmore (Silver) Salam Irshad (Silver) Aamer Jamal (Silver)
Haseeb Ullah (Emerging) Sufyan Muqeem (Emerging) Jimmy Neesham (Supplementary)

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Florida Man Throws Christmas Tree at Wife for Asking Him to Help Make Dinner
Read more in lens

proproperty

Punjab Govt to Lease Industrial Plots to Foreigners to Enhance Economy
Read more in proproperty
close
>