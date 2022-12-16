Here’s Peshawar Zalmi’s Complete Roster After PSL 8 Draft

The much-anticipated draft for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) took place in Karachi yesterday, with all six franchises selecting big names from around the world.
Peshawar Zalmi also signed superstars as they look to win the title yet again under the newly appointed captain, Babar Azam. The franchise won its maiden title back in 2017.
PZ picked three players in platinum, three in diamond, and three in gold. The management went for five players in the silver category followed by two in emerging. The biggest surprise came in the end when Babar Azam’s team picked New Zealand superstar James Neeshan in the supplementary category.
Here’s the complete squad for PSL 2023:
|Babar Azam (Platinum)
|Rovman Powell (Platinum)
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Platinum)
|Mujeeb Ur Rehman (Diamond)
|Wahab Riaz (Diamond)
|Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond)
|Danish Aziz (Gold)
|Arshad Iqbal (Gold)
|Mohammad Haris (Gold)
|Saim Ayub (Silver)
|Usman Qadir (Silver)
|Kohler Cadmore (Silver)
|Salam Irshad (Silver)
|Aamer Jamal (Silver)
|Haseeb Ullah (Emerging)
|Sufyan Muqeem (Emerging)
|Jimmy Neesham (Supplementary)