Affordable Realme 10s With Midrange Specs Gets Unveiled

The Realme 10s joins Realme’s 10 4G, 10 5G, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro+ as the latest addition to Realme’s 10 series of smartphones. It’s not an altogether different kind of smartphone, rather, it’s an update to the Realme 9i 5G that brings faster charging and more memory to the table at the expense of one of the device’s cameras.

Design and Display

With its virtually identical look to the Realme 9i, including flat sides, the Realme 10s can easily be mistaken for the same phone. It has a 6.6-inch LCD screen embedded in the front bezel. The display has a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Meanwhile, the touch sampling rate is 180 Hz.

Internals and Software

It is powered by the same 5G MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC as the Realme 9i. The phone has 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. In addition, the phone has also been launched in a 6 GB RAM variant. As far as the OS is concerned, Realme 10s is powered by Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12.

Camera

In terms of cameras, it houses a 50MP primary sensor and a depth sensor. Meanwhile, the selfie camera has an 8MP sensor. The Realme 10s includes camera functions such as portrait mode and night mode, among others.

Battery and Pricing

Furthermore, Realme 10s comes with a humongous 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. The initial price of the phone is $155. It is currently available in China, but there is no information on whether it will be available in other regions. The Realme 10s is available in blue and black.

