South Korea to Offer Plenty of Jobs to More Pakistani Workers

In light of the diligence and sincerity to the work exhibited by Pakistani workers, South Korean business owners anticipate an increase in the number of Pakistanis being employed in the country in the coming years.

As of the end of November 2022, the number of Pakistani workers who have entered Korea through the Employment Permit System (EPS) has surpassed 1,600, according to official statistics.

The Pakistan EPS Center is working closely with the Overseas Employment Corporation of Pakistan (OECP) to facilitate the prompt entry of Pakistani workers who have been unable to enter Korea for the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

The Center is currently striving to achieve its goal of enabling 2,000 Pakistani workers to enter South Korea this year. In total, around 13,000 people from Pakistan have entered Korea in the 15 years since the establishment of the Pakistan EPS Center through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed in 2006. The number of people entering the country this year is significantly higher than the number of people who have entered in previous years.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Pakistan and the Ambassador, Suh Sang-pyo, have suggested to the South Korean government that the construction sector be added as a viable occupation within the EPS, alongside the existing manufacturing sector, in order to provide more Pakistani workers with the opportunity to find employment in Korea and to increase employment opportunities for them.

Thanks to the sustained efforts of the Embassy and the EPS Center, the quota for Pakistan was significantly increased this year, and it is expected that the number of applicants for the EPS-Topik will also see a significant increase of up to 1,600 people.