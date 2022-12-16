CM Punjab to Get Executive Private Jet

The Punjab government has submitted a tender for renting a jet for the Chief Minister (CM), reported 24News on Thursday.

According to the document, the airplane should be a premium mid-size executive aircraft that would be chartered for the Punjab CM for three months.

The aircraft must accommodate 8 to 10 people. Along with the plane itself, the government also requires a complete cabin crew.

Along with the renting, the Punjab government will cover the costs of personnel and fuel. The provincial government has set a price range of $3,000 to $4,000 for mid-size aircraft.

The bid submission deadline has been set for 31 December.

The notification asserts that the bidders must abide by the regulatory requirements of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA).

The Punjab government’s present official jet cannot fly, and it will take a year and a half to purchase a new aircraft.

Via 24News