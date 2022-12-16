Govt to Spend Rs. 7.5 Billion for 5 New Engineering Universities in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, announced on Thursday that five modern engineering universities will be established in Pakistan worth Rs 7.5 billion.

He revealed the above while speaking at the inauguration of the administration block at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore on Thursday.

He stated that every science lab at engineering academic institutions will be provided with cutting-edge technology in order to develop world-class engineers.

In his address to UET students, he stated that India and Bangladesh were far more advanced than Pakistan in economic growth and that if the new generation does not prioritize research, Afghanistan may overtake Pakistan in the future years as well.

According to Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan is not underdeveloped but rather undermanaged since it lags behind its peers despite being blessed with natural resources.

He maintained that in the 1980s, per capita income was $300, but in China, it was $200, and that the government had excess energy in 1998, which it planned to sell to India.

The government was then forced to impose martial law, and the US drove it into the Afghanistan war, he recounted. The country then experienced the greatest load-shedding since 2006-07, with citizens subjected to 16-hour load-shedding.

According to the minister, it is critical that all political parties work together to put the country on the path to growth and prosperity. He stated that a leader always unifies a nation in crises and that every adversity should be met with bravery and endurance.