FBR Starts Process of Hiring Panel Advocates for Subordinate Officers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started the process of hiring Panel Advocates for its field formations to plead the departmental cases of Inland Revenue before various courts in the country and has invited applications from interested candidates by 31st December 2022.

The tax regulator has its subordinate officers all over the country and is in the process of hiring a smart legal team for them to plead the departmental cases of Inland Revenue before various courts.

The legal team will be hired at the regional level at different stations of Inland Revenue Field Formations including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Quetta.

According to the FBR, the legal teams will provide legal opinions on matters relating to taxation or services and will appear before the various courts at the direction of the department. They will also help in the preparation of para-wise comments wherever required for vetting by the department and for submission before the courts and convey the court’s directions to the department in time.

The FBR said that the interested candidates will apply for one station of his/her residence/domicile or station of practice.

The candidate must hold Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Law. He/she must be enrolled in Pakistan Bar Council as Advocate High Court and have at least 3 years of practice/experience as an Advocate of the High Court in taxation or service matters.

In the case of retired officers of FBR who have served in the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) or Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) for at least ten years, a minimum of one year of experience as an Advocate in the High Court is required.

FBR has directed the candidates to submit their applications by 31-12-2022.