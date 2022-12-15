FBR Board-in-Council Meeting Postponed Again

The 4th Board-in-Council meeting of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was postponed on Thursday due to the death of a relative of FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad.

The chairman went to Lahore on Thursday and canceled all meetings. The Board-in-Council meeting was initially scheduled to be held last month but it was canceled and rescheduled.

ALSO READ FBR Chairman Orders Forensic Analysis of Audio/Video Clips Against Corrupt Tax Officials

FBR Member Inland Revenue (Operations) Amjad Zubair Tiwana and FBR Member Customs (Operations) Mukarram Jah Ansari will give separate presentations to the tax authorities for meeting the assigned monthly target for the current month.

The revenue collection target for December has been fixed at Rs. 965 billion requiring extraordinary growth of 61 percent in the last month of the second quarter of 2022-23 (FY23).