FIFA to Launch a New World Cup in 2025

FIFA President, Giano Infantino, announced the reframing of the FIFA men’s Club World Cup to convert it into a megaevent with 32 teams. As per the details, the new men’s Club World Cup will be played in 2025 in which 32 clubs will be participating. Giano Infantino has predicted a similar change for the women’s Club World Cup as well.

The previous Club World Cup included the winners of the respective leagues of the different regions competing in several rounds to become world champions. The current winners happen to be Chelsea who won the title in 2021, while the most successful side is Real Madrid with four titles to its name.

The new format has been introduced to provide more exciting football to fans and a more competitive environment for players which can help boost FIFA’s revenue by billions. Moreover, the new system will turn the Club World Cup into a real World Cup attracting more interest from both fans and players. However, the qualifying method for the newly-structured Club World Cup yet remains unclear.

