Shaheen Afridi Reveals Favorite Footballer Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

All eyes are set on what is going to be the final game of Lionel Messi’s World Cup career. Football fans are hoping that Messi will end his illustrious career by lifting the FIFA World Cup.

The fever of the world’s most anticipated match has gripped everyone and cricketers are no different. They are coming forward to express support for their favorite players.

In this regard, Pakistan pace spearhead, Shaheen Shah Afridi, also voiced support for his favorite player on the sidelines of the draft of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8.

Shaheen revealed that Lionel Messi is his favorite player and he wants Messi to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy by defeating defending champions France on Sunday.

Messi’s Argentina started its World Cup campaign with an unexpected loss against Saudi Arabia. His men defeated Mexico and Poland in the next games, topping Group C.

Argentina beat Australia in the round of 16, the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, and 2018 FIFA World Cup’s runners-up Croatia in the semi-finals.

France defeated Australia and Denmark in the first two games of Group D. The defending champions lost to Tunisia in the final group match. Nonetheless, France topped its group.

France beat Poland in the round of 16, England in the quarter-finals, and this world cup’s dark horse Morocco in the semi-finals.

France will be determined to become only the third team to win back-to-back FIFA World Cup after Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962). On the other hand, Argentina will be hoping that its current best player emulates the feat of its legend Diego Maradona who led his country to the 1986 FIFA World Cup triumph.