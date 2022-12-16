PCB Responds to Reports of Non-Payment of Salaries to Domestic Cricketers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied the ESPNcricinfo report of cricketers being not paid, claiming that it took five weeks to prepare criteria and select players for enhanced contracts.

Recently, ESPNcricinfo claimed that PCB has not paid the monthly retainer and match fees of cricketers who participated in domestic tournaments.

In response, a PCB official, on condition of anonymity, clarified that it was based on an enhanced contract of domestic cricket, which normally goes to the Board of Governors (BoG) for approval due to budget constraints.

The board official went on to say that the BoG members approved enhanced contracts in September, which was followed by the development of criteria and, finally, the selection of players.

The official further clarified that every player has been receiving daily allowances since the start of August and that retainers and match fees will be cleared in the first week of January 2023.

Furthermore, the official stated that the management was preoccupied with multiple tasks, including the National T20 and T20 World Cup 2022, which has resulted in the delay of payments.