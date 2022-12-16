Star-Studded Squad of Islamabad United for PSL 2023

The draft for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) took place yesterday in Karachi, with all six franchises selecting some new faces.

Islamabad United, a two-time champions, have also picked some new players in the draft to strengthen their team for the upcoming season, with all-rounder, Shadab Khan, leading the side once again.

Middle-order batter, Sohaib Maqsood, and mystery spinner, Abrar Ahmad, are new entrants while Zeeshan Zameer, and Hasan Nawaz, have been named as emerging players.

England’s Alex Hales and Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz were chosen in the platinum category, while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Asif Ali, and Wasim Jr were selected in the gold category.

Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, and Azam Khan have been selected in the gold, while seven players have been selected in the silver category. Moeen Ali and Mubashir Khan were the last picks in the supplementary category.

Here’s Islamabad United’s complete squad for PSL 8: