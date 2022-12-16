Moto X40 Launched as Cheapest Flagship Phone With 165Hz Display and SD8G2

The Moto X40, Motorola’s latest addition to the X-series, is ready to take on the world’s best. The flagship phone, which is packed with top-notch features, will initially be available in China. It is unknown when Motorola will release its new model in other parts of the world.

Design and Display

Let’s talk about its design, the Moto X40 features a tiny rectangular main camera along with dual stereo speakers calibrated by Dolby Atmos for music lovers.

Moving on to its display, the Motorola Moto X40 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with an FHD+ resolution and a super smooth refresh rate of 165Hz. In addition, it has a punch-hole camera cutout in the center and curving edges, which give it an ergonomic design.

Internals and Software

The Moto X40 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU. It provides up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device has a three-dimensional liquid cooling system. The smartphone is based on Android 13 with MYUI 5.0 atop it.

Camera

The Moto X40 comes with three back cameras for photography. The device has a 50 MP main sensor with OIS, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. There is a front-facing selfie camera with a capacity of 60 MP.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone is fueled by a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 125W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The starting price of the Moto X40 is $487, which goes up to $614, depending on the variant.

Moto X40 Specifications