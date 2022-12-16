KP Launches Unique Initiative to Boost Tourism in Kalam, Kumrat and Chitral

The Department of Tourism (DoT) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) announced the Destination Investment and Management Plans (DIMPs) and Visitor Management Plans (VMPs) for three tourist destinations: Kalam, Kumrat, and Chitral, on Thursday.

The DIMPs and VMPs encourage responsible tourism by recommending quality and variety in these locations’ tourism offerings and giving guidelines for tourist development and destination management.

DIMPs and VMPs were created in one year with the help of foreign specialists as part of the Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) initiative. The presenters discussed investment prospects in the public and private sectors with the attendees.

They stated that customized strategies for each destination have been developed to guide investments from the commercial and public sectors, and that destination management would result in an enhanced tourist experience, increased regulation, and resource management.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is well situated as a favored tourism destination, with a significant competitive edge due to natural resources and hospitable culture.

Chief Minister (CM) KP, Mahmood Khan, said that the ministry is not only concentrating on generating employment opportunities but also taking steps to maintain the natural and cultural treasures.

Bakhtiar Khan, Director General (DG) Culture and Tourism Authority, stated at the event that the authority has started a number of initiatives to encourage tourism in the region. He stated that attractive tourism zones and ski resorts had been built throughout the province.

In addition, the newly hired tourism police will begin their duties next week after completing their training on 20 December; they may be reached at 174.

Muhammad Tahir Orakzai, Secretary of Tourism, stated that initiatives are being taken to establish new tourist attractions and improve the management of current ones. It is critical to equip the sites for the inflow of tourists during peak tourist season and to capitalize on this chance to develop economic possibilities.