Argentina Thanks Pakistani Fans After FIFA World Cup Win

Argentina’s football team thanked its supporters in Pakistan and other parts of South Asia after defeating France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

On Sunday night, the Lionel Messi-led side claimed the FIFA World Cup 2022 title, defeating defending champions, France, 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw over 120 minutes.

Winning their third title after almost four decades, the Argentine football team’s official Twitter handle wrote, “Thank you Bangladesh, Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful!”

Argentina, particularly Lionel Messi, has a huge fan base in Pakistan, and during the final match, many screens were installed in cities for fans to watch their favorite team on the big screen.

Despite the fact that no sub-continent country qualified for the World Cup, the marquee event was well-attended in the region, with thousands of Pakistanis traveling to Qatar to catch a glimpse of their favorite footballers.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh men’s cricket team coach, Russell Domingo, advised his players not to stay up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals as their first Test match was scheduled was scheduled against India.