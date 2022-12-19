Haris Rauf is Also Getting Married This Week

Another Pakistani Fast Bowler is Getting Married This Week

Yet another Pakistani cricketer has announced his marriage, as the right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf, will reportedly marry his classmate on December 24 in Islamabad, Dawn News reported.

The report suggested that the pacer will have his Nikah ceremony on December 24, with the rest of the wedding festivities, such as the barat and valima, taking place next year. Another report, however, suggests that he will get married on 26 December.

The speedster returned to Islamabad after being ruled out of the ongoing historic Test series against England due to an injury sustained in his debut Test match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Rawalpindi-born cricketer was also spotted with Shaheen Shah at the draft ceremony for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi last week.

Haris Rauf was very impressive in the previous edition, helping Lahore Qalandars win their first PSL title.

It is worth noting that Haris has taken 72 wickets at an economy rate of 8.07 in 57 T20I matches for Pakistan while taking 29 wickets at an economy rate of 5.79 in 15 ODI matches.