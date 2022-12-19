Lahore is Getting 300 Hybrid Buses and Hundreds of Bus Stops Soon

Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi declared that Lahore would get 300 hybrid buses soon, as part of the first phase of the new bus service launch.

Elahi also announced 200 new city bus stops. He said that the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) will operate 513 hybrid buses in the city through private operators.

The CM ordered a dedicated section for women, special needs, and handicapped people in the new buses. He instructed their seats to be near the entrance and exit doors.

He also ordered additional bus stops in Lahore, with routes and operating hours compliant with women’s educational institutions’ times. Elahi approved the establishment of PMA offices in Dera Gujran and ordered the formation of a bidding policy.

The meeting included Punjab Assembly members, namely, Iftikhar Gondal, Khadija Umar, Shamim Aftab, principal secretary to chief minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretaries of finance and transport, PMA senior officers, and other relevant officials.

During the previous meeting with PMA, Elahi ordered the restoration and activation of the Punjab Transport Company. He also gave principle approval for running electric buses in Lahore. The CM has also ordered the relevant officials to procure more buses for a separate feeder route project.