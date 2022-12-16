Lexus is Testing a Fake Manual Gearbox for EVs

Lexus has begun testing an electric vehicle (EV) with a manual gearbox. The company posted a video of an electric Lexus being driven with manual gear shifts.

The research prototype is based on the UX 300e, the company’s first all-electric vehicle, modified with an RPM meter, manual gear lever, and clutch pedal. Performance mapping and gearing were adjusted to simulate a manual transmission in the test car.

It bears mentioning that the gearbox is not exactly real. According to a report, the silent UX 300e prototype only simulates manual gear shifts. This incorporates manual gearbox hazards like stalling and loading up on a slope, making the experience more realistic.

Lexus said its software-based technology can replicate rival vehicles’ driving experiences. The company claimed that electric motor performance mapping will let drivers choose different performance levels.

Offering clarity on this feature, Takashi Watanabe, chief engineer of Lexus Electrified, stated:

The project started when several Lexus engineers began reflecting on what they liked in traditional ICE vehicles and what they’ve had to miss out on in electric cars. The manual transmission was one thing they enjoyed in particular. There is nothing more engaging for a passionate driver than to be able to shift gears manually for the right amount of torque at any time. It has delivered so much fun that this project is now under serious development. It might even be featured in our future BEVs.

The Lexus Electrified Sport, unveiled earlier this year, is one of the future EVs for enthusiasts. Without revealing details pertaining to the launch, the head engineer stated that the company is working on a production version and that the Electrified Sport.