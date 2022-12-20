Babar Azam Reveals Reason Behind Miserable Defeat Against England at Home

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has said that it was unfortunate for his side that its key pacers were not fit in the three-match Test against England at home.

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Babar Azam stated that the way the Ben Stokes-led side has played in the series, it deserves all the praise.

“Yes, it was very disappointing for us and even for me as a captain because we couldn’t apply ourselves. There were a couple of debuts, they played well, but did not execute in that fashion.”

Earlier today, the visitors clinched the series after comfortably defeating the home side in Karachi Test. It is the first time that England has won a Test series in Pakistan in the last 22 years.

While responding to a question on whether he was under pressure in the historic series, Babar said, “The second point which you mentioned, there is no such pressure.”

The Lahore-born cricketer went on to say that he enjoys captaincy and that it has no effect on his performance. It is his responsibility to give his best for his country.

“And it does not affect my batting at all. It has been an honor. I always try to give my best for the country. Pehle Pakistan, baki sab cheezain baad main (First comes Pakistan, everything else comes after that).”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shaheen, who is regarded as an integral part of the team, suffered an injury in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 that forced him to miss the series.

Haris Rauf, who made his red-ball debut in the first Test in Rawalpindi was also ruled out from the series due to injury while Naseem Shah was also not available for the last two Tests due to an injury.