COVID-19 is Back: 10% of the World Will Get Infected in Next 90 Days Due to China’s Latest Outbreak

The Coronavirus is rapidly spiraling into a snowball in China once again as epidemiologists have raised alarm bells, predicting millions of deaths due to the viral infection worldwide in the coming days.

Taking to Twitter in this regard, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, a US-based epidemiologist of Chinese origin, has said that over 60% of the Chinese population is expected to be infected with COVID-19 in the next month and a half, meaning 10% of Earth’s total population will contract the virus in the next 90 days.

ALSO READ Leaked Info Exposes How Indian Pilots Were Too Scared to Fly on 27 February 2019

⚠️THERMONUCLEAR BAD—Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of 🇨🇳 & 10% of Earth’s population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions—plural. This is just the start—🧵pic.twitter.com/VAEvF0ALg9 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 19, 2022

Dr. Eric feared that the mutating time of Coronavirus in China may not be days any more as the doubling time of COVID-19 is now in hours. R – a disease’s ability to spread – is hard to calculate if doubling takes place in less than a day because it is hard to perform PCR tests that fast.

He added that COVID-19 deaths in China are being underreported. Hospitals, funeral parlors, and related funeral industry chains in China have reported a significant increase in funeral services resulting from the sharp rise in deaths.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Shoves Famous Social Media Star Momin Saqib on Video During MSL

For instance, in Beijing, morgues have been overloaded and refrigerated containers are needed, with cremation taking place round the clock. Around 2,000 dead bodies are yet to be cremated in Beijing.

Dr. Eric warned that the predicted deaths due to the recent wave of infections could be much higher if the Chinese government doesn’t take any action, and the deaths can only be prevented with stringent Coronavirus restrictions.