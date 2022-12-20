COVID-19 is Back: 10% of the World Will Get Infected in Next 90 Days Due to China’s Latest Outbreak

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 20, 2022 | 6:21 pm

The Coronavirus is rapidly spiraling into a snowball in China once again as epidemiologists have raised alarm bells, predicting millions of deaths due to the viral infection worldwide in the coming days.

Taking to Twitter in this regard, Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, a US-based epidemiologist of Chinese origin, has said that over 60% of the Chinese population is expected to be infected with COVID-19 in the next month and a half, meaning 10% of Earth’s total population will contract the virus in the next 90 days.

ALSO READ

Dr. Eric feared that the mutating time of Coronavirus in China may not be days any more as the doubling time of COVID-19 is now in hours. R – a disease’s ability to spread – is hard to calculate if doubling takes place in less than a day because it is hard to perform PCR tests that fast.

He added that COVID-19 deaths in China are being underreported. Hospitals, funeral parlors, and related funeral industry chains in China have reported a significant increase in funeral services resulting from the sharp rise in deaths.

ALSO READ

For instance, in Beijing, morgues have been overloaded and refrigerated containers are needed, with cremation taking place round the clock. Around 2,000 dead bodies are yet to be cremated in Beijing.

Dr. Eric warned that the predicted deaths due to the recent wave of infections could be much higher if the Chinese government doesn’t take any action, and the deaths can only be prevented with stringent Coronavirus restrictions.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Banter Between Shaniera Akram And Feroze Khan Continues
Read more in lens

proproperty

CM Punjab Announces Sutlej Indus Economic Network Worth PKR 160Bn
Read more in proproperty
close
>