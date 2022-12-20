Leaked Info Exposes How Indian Pilots Were Too Scared to Fly on 27 February 2019

Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Squadron No. 51 refused to get airborne to take action against the retrieving Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft during the successful Operation Swift Retort.

It has been claimed by the Pakistan Strategic Forum (PSF) based on leaked classified documents of the Indian Defense Ministry. PSF has verified the authenticity of these documents after a comprehensive digital forensic study. Three Indian military officials have also corroborated the veracity of the leaked documents to the PSF.

According to details, the Indian Defense Ministry, after a three-month-long inquiry, reached the conclusion that Squadron No. 51 stationed in Srinagar was “unwilling and unable to get airborne against the enemy during the PAF’s ingress into Indian territory.”

Officers and pilots of the Srinagar AFS showed a complete lack of willingness to follow the given orders and this led to an imbalance in force ratio to Indian disadvantage at a decisive juncture in the events of that day, and led to the shooting down of Abhinandan’s jet.

The IAF was alerted about the presence of Pakistani aircraft at 9:20 AM on 27 February 2019. Between the refusal of Squadron No. 51 to get airborne and take off of the disgraced IAF Pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, 30 crucial minutes passed.

Most pilots of Squadron No. 51 refused to initiate action. One experienced IAF pilot termed the IAF’s decision to send MiG-21 to counter Pakistan’s JF-17 Thunder a ‘suicide mission.’ Another senior pilot spent 40 minutes in the bathroom as he suddenly started suffering from a mysterious ‘stomach bug.’

After drawing the ire of IAF’s top brass, six IAF pilots mustered up the courage to take their aircraft to the runway. However, only five IAF jets took off while one reported a ‘technical issue’ at the last moment. Of the five jets that took off, just two went to the location to counter Pakistani aircraft. Two jets continued flying over Srinagar while the third flew inside Indian airspace.

Of the two pilots that went to tackle Pakistani aircraft, one was Abhinandan Varthaman. During their encounter with Pakistani aircraft, the second pilot turned back and left Abhinandan on his own.

Abhinandan’s MiG-21 Bison was shot by a Pakistani aircraft. MiG-21’s old warning radar only informed the pilot when the missile was just about to engage the aircraft. He immediately ejected and as they say, “the rest is history.”

