Controversy? Shahid Afridi Shoves Famous Social Media Star on Video During MSL

Former captain, Shahid Afridi, has been spotted “misbehaving” with renowned social media influencer, Momin Saqib, on the eve of the ongoing Mega Stars League (MSL) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In a short video clip that has gone viral on social media, the former all-rounder can be seen pushing the Raqs-e-Bismil actor back while he was trying to shake hands with Lala. Fans are calling out the legendary all-rounder, however, the incident was staged to create hype for the MSL.

The Be Adab actor is a hardcore fan of cricket and is fond of taking selfies with cricketers. Earlier this year, he was spotted taking a selfie with Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, on the eve of the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE.

Shahid Afridi, who is currently participating in the MSL T10 league in Rawalpindi, has previously been involved in incidents involving misbehaving with journalists and cricket fans.

During his playing days, while responding to a reporter’s question regarding his performance, Shahid Afridi had said “I expected you to ask such a ‘ghatia’ (pathetic and low) question.”

Earlier this year, Afridi was criticized on social media for ignoring Umar Akmal and hugging Ahmad Shehzad during the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) draft ceremony in Islamabad.

Mega Stars League is a T-10 format cricket league contested by six teams representing Pakistani cities.

Speaking to the media in the launching ceremony, Lala said “PSL is for youngsters and I am not young enough anymore. I, Mushtaq Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis will play in MSL.”