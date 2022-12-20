OnePlus 11 Global Launch Date Confirmed

OnePlus has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming flagship phone. Unlike last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro, which launched only in China first, the new OnePlus 11 is coming straight for the global market soon, starting with India.

The Chinese phone maker has confirmed that “Cloud 11” is launching on February 7 in India, New Delhi. The event will feature not only the OnePlus 11, but also the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and possibly other products as well.

Have a look at the announcement poster below.

This isn’t the first official teaser for the OnePlus 11. The company initially shared a teaser video during its 9th-anniversary event on Friday, which only confirmed that the OnePlus 11 is coming soon without revealing a launch date. The video also revealed the phone’s design for the first time and it matched all the leaks we have seen so far.

Here is what the OnePlus 11 will look like. If you look closely, it also matches the teaser poster above. The black model is apparently called Matte Black while the green version may be called Glossy Green.

Specifications

OnePlus has not revealed any specifications as of yet, but since it is going to be a 2023 flagship, it should be obvious that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which has been spotted in multiple leaks already. It will also have a top-of-the-line display, which is reportedly a 2K 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel with curved edges.

Leaks have pointed at a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. There will also be reverse wireless charging support for your accessories.