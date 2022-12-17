Here is Your First Official Look At OnePlus 11 [Video]

Today, OnePlus held an event in China to mark its ninth anniversary. As expected, the Chinese brand teased its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 11 which we have been hearing about for a while.

Although the video from OnePlus does not fully reveal the phone, you can see that the circular main camera island at the rear has four cutouts – one for the flash and three for the cameras. Hasselblad branding is clearly visible on the camera island, as well as an alert slider on the phone’s right side.

This confirms all the design leaks we have been seeing over the past few weeks. Take a look at the teaser trailer below.

OnePlus showed a black-colored model in the video, which is rumored to be called Matte Black. However, a leaked photo revealed that there will also be a green-colored version, which will be called Glossy Green, just like the OnePlus 10.

This is what it will look like.

OnePlus has not revealed any other information about the OnePlus 11 but we can expect to hear more over the next few days as the teaser campaign unfolds.

Leaked Specifications

Rumor has it that OnePlus is dropping the “Pro” moniker from its flagship phones, meaning the 11 Pro may simply be called the OnePlus 11 this time. It is expected to come with a ceramic body similar to Oppo’s Find X series and will have a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP main camera setup. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 100W wired charging and there will be wireless charging support as well.

None of these specifications have been confirmed as of yet, so we would recommend taking this information with a sprinkle of salt.