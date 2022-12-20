Shell Pakistan and Hyundai Nishat Motor Launch Co-branded Lubricant Products

Shell, the leading global supplier of finished lubricants for 16 consecutive years, has collaborated through Shell Pakistan Limited with Hyundai Nishat Motor Private Limited (HNMPL) to launch co-branded lubricant products exclusively designed for Hyundai vehicles.

The collaboration will create the fully synthetic, next-generation co-branded lubricant 5W-30 AH, specially formulated and built to keep the Hyundai vehicle’s engine running at full performance.

The Chief Executive & Managing Director – Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, expressed his commitment to introducing a fully synthetic lubricant and said, “We are pleased to work in cohesion with a world-class automobile producer like Hyundai to exclusively design this new lubricant formula for unmatched cleansing of Hyundai vehicle engines, mile after mile, to ensure peak performance in the long run.”

“We have a vision to promise the well-being of our consumers by providing environmentally sustainable solutions for the energy sector”, he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Nishat Motor, Hasan Mansha, stated that “Hyundai Motors has complete trust in the high-quality lubricants and fuelling products, marketed by Shell, all over the world. This collaboration reflects the inspiration of both companies for innovation and greater reliability in automobiles, based on extensive research and development.”

Shell Pakistan Limited is an integrated energy company with unmatched expertise, resources, and technologies to meet the country’s growing demand for oil and gas.

The collaboration is a testament to Shell’s commitment to delivering the best service to our valued customers. Hyundai Motor and Shell are dedicated to innovating for the betterment of their customer base and creating sustainable solutions that progress lifestyle.

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) strives to provide a wide range of automotive choices to the Pakistani market. HNMPL, with its values and standards of excellence, is working diligently to become Pakistan’s most trustworthy and valued automobile brand.