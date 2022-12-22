PMC Shares Good News for MBBS and BDS Students From Balochistan and Ex-FATA

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 22, 2022 | 4:23 pm
Medical College

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has increased the number of seats for students hailing from merged tribal districts and Balochistan in MBBS and BDS programs.

According to the notification issued by PMC, the commission has raised the quota allocation in medical and dental colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Punjab.

Here is a detailed breakdown of enhanced seat allocation for students from merged tribal districts and Balochistan.

KP

Institute Seat Allocation Seats Enhanced
Khyber Medical College Peshawar 250 30
Saidu Medical College Swat 100 19
Gomal Medical College DI Khan 100 18
Nowshera Medical College 100 18
Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi 50 23
KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat 100 18
Khyber College of Dentistry Peshawar 80 20
Ayub Dental Section Abbottabad 25 30
Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan 50 54
Bacha Khan Dental College Mardan 25 30
Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar 100 53
Ayub Medical College Abbottabad 250 20
Bannu Medical College 100 13
KMU Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat 50 9

Punjab

Institute Seat Allocation Seats Enhanced
Ameer ud Din Medical College 100 10
DG Khan Medical College 100 20
Gujranwala Medical College 100 20
Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College 100 20
Nawaz Sharif Medical College 50 11
Nishtar Medical College 250 50
Punjab Medical College 250 50
Quaid e Azam Medical College 300 25
Sahiwal Medical College 100 20
Sargodha Medical College 100 20
Service Institute of Medical Sciences 200 20
Sheikh Zayed Medical College 150 10
de’ Montmorency College of Dentistry 100 10
Dental Section Punjab Medical College 50 15
Institute of Dentistry, Nishtar Medical College 50 15
Army Medical College Rawalpindi 200 4
Dental Section, Army Medical College, Rawalpindi 50 4

Balochistan

Institute Seat Allocation Seats Enhanced
Bolan Medical College Quetta 300 86
Dental Section, Bolan Medical College, Quetta 50 29

 

