PMC Shares Good News for MBBS and BDS Students From Balochistan and Ex-FATA

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has increased the number of seats for students hailing from merged tribal districts and Balochistan in MBBS and BDS programs.

According to the notification issued by PMC, the commission has raised the quota allocation in medical and dental colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Punjab.

Here is a detailed breakdown of enhanced seat allocation for students from merged tribal districts and Balochistan.

KP

Institute Seat Allocation Seats Enhanced Khyber Medical College Peshawar 250 30 Saidu Medical College Swat 100 19 Gomal Medical College DI Khan 100 18 Nowshera Medical College 100 18 Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi 50 23 KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat 100 18 Khyber College of Dentistry Peshawar 80 20 Ayub Dental Section Abbottabad 25 30 Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan 50 54 Bacha Khan Dental College Mardan 25 30 Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar 100 53 Ayub Medical College Abbottabad 250 20 Bannu Medical College 100 13 KMU Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat 50 9

Punjab

Institute Seat Allocation Seats Enhanced Ameer ud Din Medical College 100 10 DG Khan Medical College 100 20 Gujranwala Medical College 100 20 Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College 100 20 Nawaz Sharif Medical College 50 11 Nishtar Medical College 250 50 Punjab Medical College 250 50 Quaid e Azam Medical College 300 25 Sahiwal Medical College 100 20 Sargodha Medical College 100 20 Service Institute of Medical Sciences 200 20 Sheikh Zayed Medical College 150 10 de’ Montmorency College of Dentistry 100 10 Dental Section Punjab Medical College 50 15 Institute of Dentistry, Nishtar Medical College 50 15 Army Medical College Rawalpindi 200 4 Dental Section, Army Medical College, Rawalpindi 50 4

Balochistan