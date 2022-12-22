PMC Shares Good News for MBBS and BDS Students From Balochistan and Ex-FATA

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has increased the number of seats for students hailing from merged tribal districts and Balochistan in MBBS and BDS programs.
According to the notification issued by PMC, the commission has raised the quota allocation in medical and dental colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Punjab.
Here is a detailed breakdown of enhanced seat allocation for students from merged tribal districts and Balochistan.
KP
|Institute
|Seat Allocation
|Seats Enhanced
|Khyber Medical College Peshawar
|250
|30
|Saidu Medical College Swat
|100
|19
|Gomal Medical College DI Khan
|100
|18
|Nowshera Medical College
|100
|18
|Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi
|50
|23
|KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat
|100
|18
|Khyber College of Dentistry Peshawar
|80
|20
|Ayub Dental Section Abbottabad
|25
|30
|Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan
|50
|54
|Bacha Khan Dental College Mardan
|25
|30
|Khyber Girls Medical College Peshawar
|100
|53
|Ayub Medical College Abbottabad
|250
|20
|Bannu Medical College
|100
|13
|KMU Institute of Dental Sciences Kohat
|50
|9
Punjab
|Institute
|Seat Allocation
|Seats Enhanced
|Ameer ud Din Medical College
|100
|10
|DG Khan Medical College
|100
|20
|Gujranwala Medical College
|100
|20
|Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College
|100
|20
|Nawaz Sharif Medical College
|50
|11
|Nishtar Medical College
|250
|50
|Punjab Medical College
|250
|50
|Quaid e Azam Medical College
|300
|25
|Sahiwal Medical College
|100
|20
|Sargodha Medical College
|100
|20
|Service Institute of Medical Sciences
|200
|20
|Sheikh Zayed Medical College
|150
|10
|de’ Montmorency College of Dentistry
|100
|10
|Dental Section Punjab Medical College
|50
|15
|Institute of Dentistry, Nishtar Medical College
|50
|15
|Army Medical College Rawalpindi
|200
|4
|Dental Section, Army Medical College, Rawalpindi
|50
|4
Balochistan
|Institute
|Seat Allocation
|Seats Enhanced
|Bolan Medical College Quetta
|300
|86
|Dental Section, Bolan Medical College, Quetta
|50
|29