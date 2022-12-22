PIA Increases Flights to Skardu and Gilgit With Return Tickets as Low as Rs. 20,000

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced multiple flights to two popular tourist destinations in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Gilgit and Skardu, as the weather becomes cold and breezy across the country, particularly in northern areas.

The national flag carrier stated on Twitter that it has started 14 weekly flights for Gilgit and five weekly flights for Skardu at incredibly economical airfares, which are as low as Rs. 20,000 for a return ticket.

ALSO READ Topper of Written Test for KP’s DSP Job Gets Zero Marks in Interview

#PIA invites you to one of the most picturesque destination of the world. Travel to #Gilgit on any of our 14 weekly flights or to #Skardu with 5 flights a week on new amazing fares. Also avail discounts upto 25% on hotel bookings through the PIA website. pic.twitter.com/nZyxW2a1vM — PIA (@Official_PIA) December 21, 2022

Moreover, PIA further noted that passengers can avail of up to 25 percent discount on hotel booking via its official website. Note here that passengers can book their tickets from the aforementioned website and can call 111-786-786 for more details. The move will not only improve tourism to the northern areas but will also set a precedent for other airlines in the country.

PIA made this positive announcement after Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique, ordered the PIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to introduce special discount packages for Skardu, Gilgit, and Chitral.

ALSO READ PIA Redirects All Lahore-Bound Flights to Islamabad Airport

The news is certainly a good one for the citizens because it provides them some kind of relief during this severe inflation, however, the national flag carrier has yet to offer any special packages for Chitral, as mentioned above.