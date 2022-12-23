Pakistani Students Froced to Return After Ban on Girls’ Education in Afghanistan

The future of Pakistani female students studying in Afghanistan looks dark after the Taliban-led government abruptly announced a ban on female students from going to universities.

According to details, 110 female Pakistani students are currently enrolled in different Afghan universities. The moratorium has rendered them unable to appear in the exams that are set to start soon.

Female Pakistani students have shared their videos to highlight their plight, stating that their exams are set to begin on 24 December and they will be considered ‘fail’ for not appearing in them.

They have asked the Pakistani Foreign Office to intervene in the matter and ensure they are allowed to complete their education. Otherwise, they should be allowed to continue their education in Pakistani universities.

The Taliban-led Afghanistan government recently banned female students from attending higher education institutes across the country until further notice.

The decision drew widespread condemnation from heads of state, educationists, and women’s rights activists. The male students are standing up against the bizarre decision, staging walkouts from exam halls as a protest.