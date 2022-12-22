Male Students Boycott Classes to Protest Taliban’s Ban on Girls’ Education [Video]

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 22, 2022 | 12:41 pm

The Taliban-led Afghanistan government recently banned female students from attending higher education institutes across the country until further notice.

The decision drew widespread condemnation from heads of state, educationists, and women’s rights activists. Now, the male students have stood up against the bizarre decision.

In a video that is going viral on social media platforms, male Afghan students are reportedly walking out of their exam as a protest against the Taliban’s decision to ban female students from seeking university education.

The Taliban returned to the Afghan throne on 15 August 2021. They previously ruled the country from 1996 to 2001 and violated the rights, including the right to education, of female citizens.

Assuming power for the second time, the Taliban assured that female students will enjoy their innate right to education and all other rights. However, they have backtracked on their promise.

Taliban argue that their decisions are always in line with Islam. Ironically, Afghanistan is the only country in the Muslim world that prevents female students from getting an education.

