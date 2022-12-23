RDA Approves Peri-Urban Plan for Gujar Khan and Kallar Syedan in District Rawalpindi

The 61st meeting of the Governing Body of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) took place on Thursday in the conference room. The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the RDA, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

The Directors of the Regional Development Agency (RDA) presented detailed reports on their agenda items to the Governing Body. After an extensive discussion, the Governing Body endorsed the proposal by the consultant for the Peri-Urban Structure Plan/Side Development Zone for the tehsils of Gujar Khan and Kallar Syedan.

ALSO READ Another Massive Anti-Encroachment Operation Launched in Karachi

The plan will be sent to the district planning and design committee (DPDC) for review and approval, with consultative sessions involving stakeholders to be held under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi and in accordance with the Local Government Rules 2020.

The committee stated that if the DPDC requires any assistance or input from the consultant, the Mott MacDonald Pakistan Company (MMP) consultant and Director of MP&TE will provide support as needed.

The Governing Body instructed the Mott MacDonald Pakistan Company’s consultant to present the proposal for the Peri-Urban Structure Plan/Side Development Zone for the tehsils of Taxila and Kahuta in the next Governing Body meeting.

Regarding the agenda item “enhancement in ground coverage related to the hardship caused by height restrictions imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA),” the Governing Body formed a committee comprising the Chief Engineer of the RDA, the Director of Administration and Finance, the Director of MP&TE, and the Director of LU&BC to provide proposals on the matter.

ALSO READ Another Vehicle Related Company Shuts Down Operations for the Rest of 2022

The Governing Body also instructed the Land Use and Planning Wing of the RDA to seek advice from the government of Punjab on the implementation of Rule 45 of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules, 2021.

The Governing Body of the Regional Development Agency (RDA) approved the proposed enhancement of posts in the WASA budget and the grant of RDA Support Allowance to the employees of WASA, Rawalpindi.