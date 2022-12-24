AJK High Court Demands Details of Govt Vehicles

By Asma Sajid | Published Dec 24, 2022 | 12:56 pm

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court on Friday directed the government to provide information about all official vehicles, along with the names of officers to whom those vehicles have been assigned.

The court’s larger bench, led by Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, directed the above while hearing a plea filed by advocate Malik Mahmood Ali Awan.

The court took action in response to reports that over Rs. 870 million had been expended on 152 new vehicles over the previous 18 months.

Aside from the allottees’ details, the court ordered the secretary of services and general administration department (S&GAD), who is also the administrative secretary of Central Transport Pool, to provide information about the officials’ eligibility.

The chief justice stated that the court requires complete information about the types of vehicles assigned to each officer and whether or not they are entitled to the vehicles.

The bench noted that arbitrarily defined and unjustified use of government vehicles wastes public funds and transfers the burden to the general public.

>