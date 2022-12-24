Multan Test Reportedly Shifted to Karachi Due to Dense Fog in Punjab

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 24, 2022 | 12:58 pm

Due to the prevailing dense fog in the City of Saints, Multan, the second of the two-match Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand is likely to be moved to Karachi.

The second match, which was initially scheduled in Multan from January 3 to 7, will probably take place in Karachi due to the current weather conditions in the Southern Punjab city.

According to media reports based on inside sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already decided to change the venue, but no official statement has been issued in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that parts of Punjab, including Multan, have been under dense fog for weeks, disrupting all aspects of life.

The dense fog has also hampered traffic flow, forcing motorways, including the M2 and M4, to remain closed in the early morning and evening for all types of traffic.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the current weather conditions will last for a few days, with thick fog impeding daily life.

Changing the venue for the second match means that now Karachi will host all matches of the historic series against Tim Southee-led New Zealand.

The Babar Azam-led side will lock horns against the visitors in the opening Test match, which is scheduled to take place in Karachi from December 26 to 31.

