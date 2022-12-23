Rauf, Shadab and Rizwan Named in Wisden’s T20I Team of the Year

With only a few days left in the year, 2022, Wisden revealed its men’s T20I team of the year, which includes many of the best performers from the cricketing world.

Star Pakistani cricketers, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, and Haris Rauf have also been included in the team for their outstanding performances this year.

Other notable performers of the year include England’s Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, and Adil Rashid, as well as India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe, David Miller of South Africa, and Glenn Phillips of New Zealand have also been included in the team of the year.

Mohammad Rizwan, who played many outstanding innings for Pakistan, scored 996 runs in 25 matches at an average of 45.27 and a strike rate of 122.96.

The wicket-keeper hit 10 fifties this year including a match-winning knock of 57 runs off 43 balls against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final.

Haris Rauf has had a fantastic year in T20I cricket this year, taking 31 wickets in 23 matches, including eight wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Shadab Khan also remained a consistent performer throughout the year, both with the ball and bat in the shortest format of cricket.

The vice-captain claimed 25 wickets in 20 matches while also scoring 201 runs at an average of 20.01 and a strike rate of 154.61, including a half-century against South Africa in the mega event.

Here is the complete team for the year, 2022: