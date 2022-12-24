Paid Twitter Users Will Now Get Priority in Conversations

The new Twitter Blue subscription has been getting new features lately. Some of the most recent ones were promised in the past, such as the ability to upload up to one-hour-long videos and priority in conversations. These have now been added to Twitter Blue.

You can upload longer videos from the internet at 1080p resolution and up to 2GB file size. Twitter Blue subscribers used to be able to upload videos of up to 10 minutes at 1080p resolution with a maximum file size of 512MB. This limit applies to videos uploaded from Twitter’s iOS and Android apps.

Twitter claims that users will notice a slight preference for replies from Blue verified accounts than other replies when it comes to conversations. Simply put, those with a Blue subscription or those who were verified using the old system prior to Elon Musk’s takeover will have their replies higher up under a tweet.

Twitter Blue will likely get more features in the future to make it more appealing to people who decide to pay $8 per month (or $11 for those who subscribe from iOS). The blue verification badge is still the main draw. We’ll have to wait to see if that can continue driving Twitter Blue subscriptions up.

Stock and Crypto Prices

Twitter recently added the ability to check out stock and cryptocurrency prices directly through its search function. All you need to do is type in the dollar sign and the relevant ticker symbol and it will show the current pricing for the stock or crypto you typed in.

For instance, if you type “$GOOG” and “$ETH” in the search bar, it will show the current prices for Google stocks and Ethereum. Sometimes it works without the dollar symbol as well, but the results can be inconsistent.