Here’s the Complete List of Holidays for 2023 With 5 Long Weekends

The Federal government has recently issued the complete list of all the public and optional holidays which will be observed throughout the country for the year 2023.

According to the official notification issued by the Cabinet Division, there will be a total of 16 public holidays in 2023, with the first being Kashmir Day which will be observed on 5 February.

With 5 holidays coming on Fridays or Mondays, there will be plenty of long weekends for the public to enjoy.

Sr. No. Name of Occasion Day(s) Date(s) 1 Kashmir Day Sunday 5 February 2 Pakistan Day Thursday 23 March 3* Eid-ul-Fitr Saturday, Sunday, Monday 22, 23, 24 April 4* Labour Day Monday 1 May 5* Eid-ul-Azha Thursday, Friday, Saturday 29, 30 June and 1 July 6* Ashura (9 and 10 Mohrram) Thursday, Friday 27, 28 July 7 Independence Day Monday 14 August 8* Eid Milad-un-Nabi Thursday 28 September 9 Allama Iqbal Day Thursday 9 November 10 Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas Monday 25 December 11 Day after Christmas (only for Christian community) Tuesday 26 December

*Subject to sighting of the moon.

The following will be bank holidays. However, on these days, the banks, DFIs, MFBs will remain closed for the public but not for their employees.

Sr. Day Date 1 Monday 2 January 2* Wednesday 22 March (corresponding to 1st Ramazan for deduction of Zakat) 3 Monday 3 July

*Subject to sighting of the moon.

On the other hand, there will be a total of 21 optional holidays. Let’s have a look at them.

Sr. No. Occasion Day(s) Date(s) 1 New Year Day Sunday 1 January 2 Basant Punchami Thursday 26 January 3 Shivaratri Saturday 18 February 4* Shab-e-Meraj Saturday 18 February 5 Holi Monday 6 March 6 Dulhandi Tuesday 7 March 7* Shab-e-Barat Wednesday 8 March 8 Good Friday Friday 7 April 9 Day after Easter Sunday Monday 10 April 10 Baisakhi Friday 14 April 11 Eid-e-Rizwan Friday 21 April 12 Buddha Purnima Friday 7 July 13 Nauroze Wednesday 16 August 14 Khordad Sal Monday 21 August 15* Chehlum Wednesday 6 September 16 Janam Ashtami Thursday 7 September 17 Durga Puja Monday 23 October 18 Dussehra Tuesday 24 October 19* Giyarvee Shareef Friday 27 October 20 Birthday of Guru Valmik Sawami Ji Saturday 28 October 21 Diwali Sunday 12 November 22 Birthday of Guru Nanak Monday 27 November

*Subject to sighting of the moon.

Here is the official notification.