Here’s the Complete List of Holidays for 2023 With 5 Long Weekends

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 26, 2022 | 2:13 pm

The Federal government has recently issued the complete list of all the public and optional holidays which will be observed throughout the country for the year 2023.

According to the official notification issued by the Cabinet Division, there will be a total of 16 public holidays in 2023, with the first being Kashmir Day which will be observed on 5 February.

With 5 holidays coming on Fridays or Mondays, there will be plenty of long weekends for the public to enjoy.

ALSO READ
Sr. No. Name of Occasion Day(s) Date(s)
1 Kashmir Day Sunday 5 February
2 Pakistan Day Thursday 23 March
3* Eid-ul-Fitr Saturday, Sunday, Monday 22, 23, 24 April
4* Labour Day Monday 1 May
5* Eid-ul-Azha Thursday, Friday, Saturday 29, 30 June and 1 July
6* Ashura (9 and 10 Mohrram) Thursday, Friday 27, 28 July
7 Independence Day Monday 14 August
8* Eid Milad-un-Nabi Thursday 28 September
9 Allama Iqbal Day Thursday 9 November
10 Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas Monday 25 December
11 Day after Christmas (only for Christian community) Tuesday 26 December

*Subject to sighting of the moon.

The following will be bank holidays. However, on these days, the banks, DFIs, MFBs will remain closed for the public but not for their employees.

Sr. Day Date
1 Monday 2 January
2* Wednesday 22 March (corresponding to 1st Ramazan for deduction of Zakat)
3 Monday 3 July

*Subject to sighting of the moon.

ALSO READ

On the other hand, there will be a total of 21 optional holidays. Let’s have a look at them.

Sr. No. Occasion Day(s) Date(s)
1 New Year Day Sunday 1 January
2 Basant Punchami Thursday 26 January
3 Shivaratri Saturday 18 February
4* Shab-e-Meraj Saturday 18 February
5 Holi Monday 6 March
6 Dulhandi Tuesday 7 March
7* Shab-e-Barat Wednesday 8 March
8 Good Friday Friday 7 April
9 Day after Easter Sunday Monday 10 April
10 Baisakhi Friday 14 April
11 Eid-e-Rizwan Friday 21 April
12 Buddha Purnima Friday 7 July
13 Nauroze Wednesday 16 August
14 Khordad Sal Monday 21 August
15* Chehlum Wednesday 6 September
16 Janam Ashtami Thursday 7 September
17 Durga Puja Monday 23 October
18 Dussehra Tuesday 24 October
19* Giyarvee Shareef Friday 27 October
20 Birthday of Guru Valmik Sawami Ji Saturday 28 October
21 Diwali Sunday 12 November
22 Birthday of Guru Nanak Monday 27 November

*Subject to sighting of the moon.

Here is the official notification.

Haroon Hayder

lens

Ali Zafar and Faisal Kapadia End SoulFest 2022 with a Bang [Videos]
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA to Seek Assistance from Survey of Pakistan for Demarcation Process
Read more in proproperty
close
>