Attock Refinery Reopens Plant After Nearly 2 Weeks

Attock Refinery Limited (PSX: ATRL) has reopened its main distillation unit after being shut down for nearly two weeks.

According to a stock filing, the company said its main distillation unit which was previously shut down has been restarted and working satisfactorily. The ullage constraint resulting from the low demand for Furnace Oil is being monitored closely, it added.

According to a previous filing dated December 13, 2022, the refinery still operated at a capacity of 35 percent after closing the main unit. Adequate inventories of products were made available at the time to meet all requirements of the industry at the time.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 135.70, up 3.96 percent or Rs. 5.17 on Monday.