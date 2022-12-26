ICTP to Take Strict Action Against Public Transport for Violating Rules

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) will take action against public and commercial transport vehicle drivers who fail to stick to their designated routes, misbehave, or overload their vehicles.

According to a police spokesperson, transporters violating traffic routes will bear punitive measures. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) reviewed the special report prepared by a dedicated squad that monitors public transport vehicles. “The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizens,” he stated.

He added that ICTP is using all resources at its disposal to help the public by ticketing public service vehicles for overcharging, misbehaving, and not completing routes. Zonal DSPs were also ordered to take action against the drivers that do not comply with the instructions.

CTP promised severe punishment against offenders and regular squad progress reviews. He added that special squads had been formed to regularly check route violations.

CTO encouraged the masses to use the ICTP helpline that works 24/7 to handle public issues. He added that this helpline can receive complaints about route completion, driver and conductor misdemeanor, and other traffic issues. Future action against violators will be effective, CTO guaranteed.