Here’s How Much Kia, Hyundai, and Peugeot Have Increased Car Prices in 2022

Automotive Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 opened doors for a plethora of new automakers to enter Pakistan. It also gave the masses hope for more variety in the local car market.

Although the variety and competition did come to Pakistan, it only benefitted the high-end car buyers. Almost every new car maker kept or shifted their focus to big sedans or SUVs which aren’t affordable for the masses.

Kia, Hyundai, and Peugeot — with the exception of Picanto — mostly focus on Rs. 4 million-plus cars that appeal to a relatively limited niche of buyers. After 2022’s price hike saga, these cars have gotten even more expensive.

Here’s how much these three automakers have increased their car prices in 2022

Kia Lucky Motor Corp

Variants January 2022 Prices (Rs.) December 2022 Prices (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Change (%) Picanto M/T 2,186,000 3,100,000 914,000 42% Picanto A/T 2,292,000 3,200,000 908,000 40% Sportage Alpha 4,764,000 6,250,000 1,486,000 31% Sportage FWD 5,276,000 6,750,000 1,474,000 28% Sportage AWD 5,768,000 7,250,000 1,482,000 26% Stonic EX 3,750,000 4,545,000 795,000 21% Stonic EX+ 3,975,000 4,848,000 873,000 22% Sorento 2.4 FWD 6,836,000 7,800,000 964,000 14% Sorento 2.4 AWD 7,499,000 8,500,000 1,001,000 13% Sorento V6 FWD 7,499,000 8,500,000 1,001,000 13%

Hyundai Nishat Motors

Models Prices in January 2022 (Rs.) Prices in October 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) % Change Tucson GLS Sport FWD 5,549,000 6,899,000 1,350,000 24% Tucson Ultimate AWD 5,999,000 7,399,000 1,400,000 23% Elantra GL 1.6 4,299,000 5,099,000 800,000 19% Elantra GLS 2.0 4,399,000 5,699,000 1,300,000 29% Sonata 2.0 6,859,000 8,149,000 1,290,000 19% Sonata 2.5 7,749,000 8,899,000 1,150,000 15%

Peugeot Lucky Motor Corp.

Models Prices in January 2022 (Rs.) Prices in October 2022 (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) % Change 2008 Active 5,250,000 5,400,000 150,000 3% 2008 Allure 5,850,000 6,100,000 250,000 4%

Peugeot’s demand is relatively intact due to its minimal price increase and already weak demand. Hyundai and Kia on the other hand aren’t doing so well due to insufficient inventory owing to the non-approval of letters of credit (LC) by the State Bank.

Also, due to gargantuan price hikes, the demand for these cars has also diminished. Although, provided that our economy recovers, crossovers and big sedans may witness another boom in sales.