IESCO Announces Power Outage Schedule for Islamabd, Rawalpindi and Other Areas

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has announced a load-shedding schedule for Monday for several areas across in order to carry out required maintenance and periodic development work.

In this regard, IESCO’s spokesperson stated that the power will remain suspended from 9 AM to 2 PM. The areas that will face the load-shedding for maintenance work are as follows:

ALSO READ UAE Bans 2 More Pakistani Cities From Getting Visit Visas

Sr. Areas 1. Islamabad Circle Mahfooz Shaheed 2. Islamabad Club One 3. Filtration Plant 4. Babul Islam 5. Wapda Colony 6. Burma 7. Sharifabad 8. Navy 9. Lohi Bhir 10. F-10/2 11. G- 10/4 12. I-8/2 13. Chishanab 14. Carriage Factory 15. G-11/2 16. Kaldana Heights 17. NIH 18. Sunny Bank 19. Cecil 20. Gharial 21. Upper Topa 22. Patriata 23. Terat 24. Capital Steel 25. New Ptn 26. Potohar Steel 27. Katarian Feeders 28. Rawalpindi City Circle 29. Sadiqabad 30. A Block 31. Effendi Colony 32. National Market 33. 4th Road 34. Noora Road 35. Kuri Road 36. Sir Was Road 37. Zafarul Haq 38. Dhok Khaba 39. Fawara Chowk 40. Sarafa Bazar 41. Jinnah Road 42. Westridge 43. Ahsanabad 44. Sardar Bagh 45. G-15 46. G-15/1&4 47. Bhadana 48. AskariXI- 49. Kayani Road 50. Officer Colony 51. Lakho Road 52. Bibi Shaheed 53. Chakra Feeders 54. Rawalpindi Cantt Circle 55. Haider Road 56. Adamji Road 57. Chaklala 58. PWD 2 59. Swan Garden 2 60. CBR 1 61. FECHS 62. Doctor Town 63. Sarwar Shaheed 64. Jhanda 65. Lalazar 66. Dhok Noor 67. Ranyal 68. Gulshan Saeed 69. Jhawara 70. Mansoor Shaheed 71. Lahtrar 1 72. Kaler Syedan 73. Ghazan Khan 74. Hamid Jhangi 75. Jatha Hatial 76. Karnab Kaswal 77. Syed Kasran 78. Bhal Feeders 79. Attock Circle 80. Nawaz Shaheed 81. Nawababad 82. Jalala 83. Kala Khan 84. Paswal 85. Kohistan Enclave 86. Max Industrial 87. Kashif Gul Shaheed 88. Model Town 89. Islampura 90. Karnal Sher Khan 91. Pathargarh 92. Nad Topa 93. PM Housing Colony 94. People Colony 95. Shakardara 96. Meri 97. Hameed 98. Sirka 99. Shadi Khan 100. Kamra Rural and surrounding areas.

ALSO READ KP Takes U-Turn on Winter Vacations for Schools

It is worth mentioning here that the above-mentioned areas also include those, which are not in the jurisdiction of Islamabad. However, IESCO is responsible for supplying power to those areas.