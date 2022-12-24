KP Takes U-Turn on Winter Vacations for Schools

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has backtracked from its decision of not giving winter vacations in summer zone schools and giving limited winter holidays in winter zone schools.

However, with a sudden dip in mercury, KP’s Elementary and Secondary Education Department (ESED) has now notified winter vacations for schools in summer zones and increased winter holidays for schools in winter zones.

According to the latest notification, all schools in the summer zone will remain closed from 25 December to 1 January. They will reopen on 2 January. Previously, the ESED did not give any holidays to summer zone schools.

On the other hand, all schools in the winter zone will remain closed from 25 December to 15 February. They will reopen on 16 February. Previously, the ESED notified holidays in the winter zone from 1 January to 15 February.

In the previous notification issued on Thursday, the ESED stated that the working days to complete the course work for the academic session 2022-23 in the schools in KP are not sufficient in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, there will be no winter holidays in summer zone schools, and winter zone schools will remain closed from 1 January to 15 February, stated the previous notification. Students and parents strongly opposed the earlier decision. Thankfully, the provincial government has retracted the earlier notification and done what’s in the best interest of students.